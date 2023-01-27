If you’re a woman, you probably know that our bodies go through a myriad of changes over the course of our lives. Some of those changes are welcome, others, Not so much.



Morgan Willard is a registered dietitian, and she says that whatever changes you are facing now or in the future, it’s important not to look at them negatively and that you don’t have to go it alone.



She shared her own story of dealing with the hormone changes she experiences with a condition known as PCOS, and why she has made it her job to help other women navigate hormonal fluctuations with some simple and natural remedies that might surprise you.