Navigating accident insurance and critical illness insurance with Farmers Union

Big or small, accidents happen. And the costs related to recovery can add up. With more and more workplaces switching to high-deductible health plans, it’s become even more difficult for people to rely solely on their primary medical insurance to cover all of their healthcare needs when an accident occurs. Stacy Mongar, a Financial and Insurance Resource Specialist with Farmers Union Insurance, knows that supplementing your insurance with additional coverage can be valuable – and essential. Accident insurance can help by keeping up with some of the most important things in life, should the unexpected happen.

You can find out more about how Farmers Union Insurance can help you by visiting their website at FUIagency.com. Or call 605-212-1581. All Farmers Union Agent Offices are open across the state, but please call ahead to schedule your appointment. You can also reach a Farmers Union agent by email. Farmers Union wants you to know that they are still continuing to service customers as needed in person, by phone, or online.