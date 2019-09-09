KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Navigate Your Way Through The Sanford International Tournament With Their App

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

This year, Sanford International is introducing a smartphone app that is sure to take your golf viewing game to the next level. We recently stopped by the 18th hole at Minnehaha Country Club to talk with tournament director, Greg Conrad who gives us a sneak peek at all the app has to offer.

You can find the app by searching for Sanford International in the Apple App Store or the Google Play store.

DIGITAL EXTRA: How To Download An App – Coming Soon!

Find out more about the Sanford International tournament by going to their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter Gifts Galore!

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss