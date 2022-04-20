If you are trying to support a healthier lifestyle, no one needs to tell you that finding a quick and healthy option when you’re out and about isn’t easy. And while it might seem easy to succumb to the temptations of everyday fast food, there is a new option in Sioux Falls that offers a quick meal that won’t force you to compromise your healthy lifestyle. We recently stopped by to see what Nautical Bowls is all about and why you’ll love this new option in Sioux Falls.

Nautical Bowls’ ingredients are organic, gluten free, dairy free, plant-based, and packed with essential vitamins & nutrients to fuel your life! The Sioux Falls store opens this Saturday, April 23rd. You can find them in Sioux Falls at 4001 West 41st Street. Their complete menu is online at nauticalbowls.com. They truly value a healthy & active lifestyle, which means Nautical Bowls will always provide ingredients that will fuel you right, to feel right.

Don’t forget to download the Nautical Bowls Rewards App from your app store to reap even more rewards from Nautical Bowls. They’ll give you points for every dollar you spend and will reward you with free bowls and toppings.