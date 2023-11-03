Holiday meals are a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate. And what would a holiday meal be without delicious food? For many people, the food is just as important as the company.



There are lots of reasons why we want the food at our holiday meals to be so special. First, it’s a way to show our loved ones how much we care. We put our time and effort into preparing a meal that we know they will enjoy. It’s also a way to create memories that will last a lifetime.



Lilia Maneva-Radicheva is a nutritional health coach at Natural Grocers in Sioux Falls. She understands just how important *every meal is that we share with family and friends.



She joined us today to tell us more about how Natural Grocers can help us make our holiday meals this year the most flavorful and comforting foods we eat all year.

