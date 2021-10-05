Native American Day event features Native food and a Native Theologian

More than 30 years ago, the State of South Dakota began taking steps to recognize the atrocities that Native Peoples have faced. In 1990, the state replaced Christopher Columbus Day with Native American Day, marking one of the first moves to put distance between the State and the colonizer.
We’re being joined by Richard Swanson, a Professor of Religion, and Karla Abbott, an Associate Professor of Nursing. They are both with Augustana University.
They tell us more about an Native American Day event featuring a Native American Theologian and Native food so that we can “Eat and Learn” together.
