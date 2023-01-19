Offering support to those who are fighting addiction can be hard for loved ones. At the end of the day, we all want those we care about to be happy and healthy. One local non-profit is working to bring that happy and healthy state-of-mind to many.



We were joined by Chief Cultural Health Officer for South Dakota Urban Indian Health, Tom DeCoteu, as well as Shaina Yellowback, SDUIH’s Downtown manager.



They joined us to fill us in on how you can approach recovery using traditional Native American and Indigenous philosophies, and what is called the Red Road Approach.

Chief Cultural Health Officer for South Dakota Urban Indian Health, Tom DeCoteu, and Shaina Yellowback, SDUIH’s Downtown manager sit down with Ashley Thompson