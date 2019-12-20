National Signing Day: A parent’s perspective

The first opportunity for high school prospects to lock up scholarships and formally sign National Letters of Intent began Wednesday morning. While the early signing period lasts through today, a bulk of the recruits put pen to paper right away. In fact most of the top players in the nation make their college decisions early. Steve Phillips, head coach of the Sioux Falls Cyclones baseball team, has helped many student athletes better understand the process and has also been through it as a parent.

KELOLAND.com is the headquarters for all things signing day. Want to find stories about local High school athletes who signed, or find out which colleges are bragging about who they signed? You’ll find it on the Signing Day page sponsored by Sanford Health. We’ve also got a photo gallery of signing day photos. If you’re a parent and want to boast a bit about your student athlete, send us your photos and we’ll share them on the page.