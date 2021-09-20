National Field Archery Association World Archery Championships 2021

Bruce Cull is the president of the National Field Archery Association Foundation and Larry Ness is the Chairman of the Board & CEO, First Dakota National Bank. They’re here to tell us why you’ll want to be in Yankton to watch international competitors go head-to-head and to attend Archery Fest, a family fun event designed to celebrate the sport with entertainment, cultural experiences and much more.

If you’d like to know more about the National Field Archery Association or would like to learn more about becoming an archer, you can call the National Field Archery Association Easton Yankton Archery Center by calling 605-260-9279. You can also find more information online at nfaausa.org. And don’t forget to join them down at Riverside Park in Yankton on September 24 through the 26th for Archery Fest. The event features fun, food and plenty of festivities for the entire family.