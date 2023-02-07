Your calendar may not have listed it in the fine print at the bottom of today’s date, but today is National Fettuccine Alfredo Day! That’s right, February 7th has been set aside for us all to take time to celebrate one of the world’s favorite ways to enjoy a plate of fettuccine. And who better to celebrate the day with than with our friends from Fazoli’s? Because, if you are looking for Italian food, including Fettucine Alfredo, or any other Italian dish that you’re craving, they’ve got it on the menu and they’re ready to serve it up fast and fresh.

Fazoli’s Catering

Whether you are craving Fettucine Alfredo for dinner tonight, or want to order delivery for the gang at the office tomorrow, you’re only a click or a phone call away from treating your tastebuds. On the westside, Fazoli’s is located at 4224 West Empire Place. On the eastside, you’ll find all the great food at 5120 East Arrowhead Parkway. Whether you plan on eating in, picking up takeout, or driving through, any day is a great day for Fazoli’s.



