June 1st through the 7th each year is National CPR and AED Awareness Week. This week spotlights how lives can be saved if more of us knew CPR and how to use an AED. That’s important because about 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes. Diana Lee knows just how critical CPR knowledge can be. She suffered a cardiac arrest in 2015 and CPR saved her life. And Jeremy Robertson is the EMS Educator with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. He’s demonstrated to show us how to do hands-only CPR which has been shown to be as effective in the first few minutes as conventional CPR for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public.