The late Steve Jobs once said, “The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”



Making sure that both workers and their bosses are prepared for change is the guiding principal behind the Sioux Falls Development Foundation’s annual WIN in Workforce Summit.



Denise Guzzetta is the vice president of talent and workforce development with the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, and she joined us in the studio to tell us more about this year’s event.



There’s no doubt that a highlight of this year’s event is going to be the keynote address by former Olympic figure skater, Nancy Kerrigan.

The Sioux Falls Development Foundation’s WIN in Workforce Summit 2023 takes place on Wednesday, November 1st at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. You can find out more online at WinInWorkforce.com.

Tickets are limited and they are going fast! Simply scan the QR code on the screen to get linked to Event Brite where both in-person and virtual event tickets can be purchased today. However, you must purchase your tickets before October 20th.