May is mental health awareness month and you’ve probably been hearing a lot about the issue lately. There’s a good reason for that because there’s been an increase in mental illness. And if you don’t think that affects you because you’re not one of them, consider this: an inadequate mental health system doesn’t just affect individuals and their families, it also affects our communities.



Sheri Nelson is the executive director with NAMI South Dakota and Mike Cuperus is the development manager for the organization.



They joined us today to tell us how the National Alliance on Mental Illness is working to more the needle in the opposite direction, and how you can help.

Details for the upcoming NAMI Walk

You’ve still got time to register for this year’s in-person NAMIWalks Your Way which takes place this Saturday, May 21st. You can lead a team or register individually at namiwalks.org/southdakota. You can also register day of the event. And even if walking a 5K doesn’t sound like your kind of fun, come on out to the park anyway. They’ve got lots of fun activities planned and you’ll be helping to eliminate the stigma and bring awareness to mental illness.