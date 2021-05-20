NAMI Walks Your Way 2021

Christie Lueth is the Board President for the National Alliance on Mental Illness’s South Dakota Chapter. Matt Hastad is with the band Six Feet Over which has been a part of the annual NAMI Walk over the past several years and is partnering with the organization again this year. NAMI has been working for years to encourage those types of conversations and raise awareness of mental health issues. They’re both joining us to talk more about that and how you can get involved in the organization’s largest fundraiser this weekend.

NAMI South Dakota believes that Mental Health Awareness Month serves as the perfect reminder that mental wellness is about sustaining healthy habits. Be sure and register online for NAMI’s virtual walk online at namiwalks.org/southdakota. If you’d like to know more about resources, support groups or how to volunteer, you can call 605-271- 1871 or reach out to them online at NAMISouthDakota.org. If you need help now, simply call the crisis line at 1-800-273-8255 to get connected with local resources available for you. And don’t forget there is still time to register to walk your way on Saturday, May 22nd for mental health awareness.