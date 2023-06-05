Growth, faith, patience, wisdom, self-sacrifice and enjoying the fruits of your labor are the biggest points of owning and operating a small business.

No one knows what it takes to make a small business run better than Jaime Meyer and Meghan Andersen, who are the co-owners of Mulberry market.

They stopped by to tell us more about how and why they have brought together more than 30 vendors in one place, in order to help them succeed.

Mulberry Market is the perfect place to grab a gift, shop for yourself, or enjoy some retail therapy. You can find them at 5303 W 41st Street in Sioux Falls. Want to learn more? Simply dial 605-306-4152 or send an email to Mulberrymarket605@gmail.com. You can also find some of their best buys online at mulberrymarket605.com.

Ready to shop? You can stop into Mulberry Market Tuesday through Thursday from 10 AM to 5 PM. On Fridays the shop is open from 10 AM to 6 PM and from 9 AM until 6 PM on Saturdays. And on Sundays from Noon to 4 PM.