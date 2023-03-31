The events around Mozart’s death as he was writing his Requiem in D minor are full of mystery, intrigue and rumors. Did he think he had been hired to compose the Requiem for his own demise? Was he being poisoned? One thing we do know is that the piece was left unfinished with Mozart’s death and had to be finished by one of his students.

The man tasked with bringing this music to life at this weekend’s South Dakota Symphony Orchestra concert is Delta David Gier. We were also joined by Clara Osowski, one of this weekend’s featured soloists.

They joined us to give us some insight into Mozart’s conspiracy-ladened last piece, and to explain why they’ve chosen Arvo Pärt’s Stabat Mater to open this weekend’s concert.

