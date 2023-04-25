From the value placed on education, to the importance of unstructured play, to what meal times look like – we have been exploring the world through the eyes of mothers as we learn about different cultures and parenting philosophies. Today we’re heading to Poland.



Magdalena Modzelewska is a violinist and a mom. She also grew up in Poland, which at the time, was a communist Poland.



Maggie is joining us today to share how growing up in Poland has influenced her own journey in motherhood.

Maggie Modzelewska and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set

More stories of motherhood from around the world: