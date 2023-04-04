Ask any Mom and she’ll tell you that raising kids can vary from kid-to-kid , and even day-to-day. The differences in cultures can also affect how a mother brings up her child. That’s why each week leading up to Mother’s Day we’re talking with moms from different backgrounds, to learn not only about what makes every mom’s journey different, but also how they can also be the same.

KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson was joined by Jennifer Bowman, the Education Program Administrator with the Bureau of Indian Education, and a Lakota mother of four. In full transparency, one of those four children is KELOLAND Living’s Associate Producer, Daniel Keller.

Jennifer enlightened us about her culture, and how it impacted both her and her children as they’ve grown.