Mother’s Day is quickly approaching, and as we’ve talked to mothers from around the world it’s been evident that while many cultures have differing philosophies and traditions, wanting to combine the best parts of home with everything KELOLAND has been a common thread.



Vandhana Baireddy is a Hindu mother who grew up in India and raises her children here in Sioux Falls. She joined us today to share some of the many ways she brings India into her home and community.

