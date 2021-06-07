More than rainbows: Supporting PRIDE

It’s Pride month around the country, and it seems like every corporation has released some sort of rainbow-themed merchandise. While seeing the rainbows does show support, how can you be sure it’s not just a cash grab, and the companies do good for the LGBTQIA+ community year round?



We’re being joined by Adam Jorgenson, a digital media associate with the ACLU of South Dakota.

He’s joining us today to let us know how we can better vet where we’re picking up our rainbows to make sure we’re actually supporting the movement in a helpful way.