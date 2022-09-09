Styling your home – or even a new room- is intimidating. And while many people think hiring an interior designer might be out of their reach, Montgomery’s always free interior design service makes creating the home of your dreams easy. And since they work with any size project and any size budget, there’s really no reason not to take them up on their offer.

Whether you are looking for furniture, flooring, mattresses, window treatments, or lighting, you’re sure to find the perfect element to set your home’s style apart. And with showrooms in Sioux Falls, Madison, Watertown and Aberdeen, there’s always a Montgomery’s and a team of interior designers ready to help. In Sioux Falls you will find them at 1725 West 41st Street. The showroom is located at 747 South Washington Avenue in Madison. Montgomery’s in Watertown is at 1000 9th Avenue Southeast. And in Aberdeen the showroom is located at 3502 7th Avenue Southeast.