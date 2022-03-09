Losing a child can be devastating for parents all around the globe. The loss can be made even worse when the child’s death is the result of an accident. Unfortunately, it’s an all too common occurrence that is not often discussed by the mainstream media. Tristan Chasing Hawk is with Little Monstrous Theater Company. It’s a new theater company in the Sioux Falls area. He joined us on set to share more about the company’s upcoming performance of “Rabbit Hole,” which centers around a family dealing with the death of a four-year-old boy.

In the play “Rabbit Hole”, a family finds themselves thrust into chaos after the accidental death of four-year-old Danny. We see his parents struggle with their loss, when their world is thrown into a more turbulent spin when Danny’s aunt announces that she is pregnant. Debbi Jones is the Executive Director and Founder of Monstrous Little Theater Company. Debbi also plays “Izzy” in the show. She and actor, Nathan Sparks, stopped by give us a taste of the upcoming performance. You can view the sneak peek by watching the video below.

Visit their webpage monstrouslittletheatre.com to get tickets for the March 10th or 11th show. There is a limited amount available.