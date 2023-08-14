We all know that raising a glass with friends is a timeless tradition.

Yet, as those years begin to add up, some of us embrace the wisdom we’ve learned, and start to seek out healthier alternatives. But those who quit drinking also fear missing out on the social side of things.



Quentin Robertson, co-owner of Glacial Lakes Distillery, stopped by today to show us how his local establishment is dealing with this dilemma, by offering up their very own mocktail masterpieces.



He understands that many of us still love the sparkle and taste of a perfectly-mixed drink. So get ready to sip, savor, and still stand up straight.