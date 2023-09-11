On September 11th, 2001, the world watched in shock and disbelief as terror struck at the heart of America. Those who found themselves amidst the chaos will never forget that day, or the connections they formed.



Which was certainly true for KELOLAND Livings Mitchell Olson. He was living in New Jersey and commuting to New York City on September 11th, 2001. And while he couldn’t believe the tragedy unfolding before his eyes, the people he met that day turned into friendships that would stand the test of time. And they had a special surprise guest, as one of those friends joined todays show via zoom, Cornelius Jones.