Miss America South Dakota helping high school students through her social impact initiative: Operation Overload

Miss South Dakota, Amber Hulse, knows it’s important to ease High School student’s anxiety when it comes to making decisions that impact their future. That’s why she has made it part of her social impact initiative to help KELOLAND high school students avoid some of the pressures of the decision-making process through her program, Operation Overload.

Amber is hosting Super Saturday Career Planning Convention Event at USD Community College for Sioux Falls on Saturday November 16th. The event is free for 9 through 12 Grade Students and goes from 8 AM – 5 PM. If you can’t attend this one she also is holding a second event in Rapid City at BHSU Rapid City Campus on November 23rd.