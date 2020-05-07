Mini Critters shares at-home dog grooming tips to get by until your next appointment

Brittany headed to Mini-Critters recently to learn some tips on what she can do at home to keep Jordy looking his best without creating a nightmare for his groomer when he is able to leave his social isolation.

It’s not just great grooming tips you’ll find at Mini Critters. Mini Critters has been serving the Sioux Falls community for over 40 years, offering pet hotel services, grooming services, a do-it-yourself pet wash, general pet supplies and over 50 brands of dog and cat foods. They’ve also got a large selection of pets: from puppies and kittens to fish and reptiles. You’ll find it all at 3509 West 49th Street in Sioux Falls. You can also find out more on their website at minicritters.com.