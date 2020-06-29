Mini Critters shares helpful advice to keep our fur babies safe in the summer heat

Ryan Oaks with Mini-Critters shares helpful information that will help us find some ways to make sure our pets keep their cool this summer.
Summertime DIY dog treats:
- Pour ¼ cup of cold water in a bowl, sprinkle with 1 Tbsp gelatin
- Pour ¼ cup of hot water over the gelatin and whisk until dissolved
- Combine gelatin mixture with desired add in. Pour into ice cube trays, moulds or a glass baking pan.
- Cover and chill for 3 hours. Cut and/or un-mould into small individual treats. Will keep refrigerated for up to 4 days.