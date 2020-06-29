1  of  2
Police investigating shooting in Sioux Falls
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 35 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 91; Active cases at 807

Mini Critters shares helpful advice to keep our fur babies safe in the summer heat

Ryan Oaks with Mini-Critters shares helpful information that will help us find some ways to make sure our pets keep their cool this summer.

Summertime DIY dog treats:

  1. Pour ¼ cup of cold water in a bowl, sprinkle with 1 Tbsp gelatin 
  2. Pour ¼ cup of hot water over the gelatin and whisk until dissolved 
  3. Combine gelatin mixture with desired add in. Pour into ice cube trays, moulds or a glass baking pan. 
  4. Cover and chill for 3 hours. Cut and/or un-mould into small individual treats. Will keep refrigerated for up to 4 days. 

