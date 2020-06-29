Mini Critters shares helpful advice to keep our fur babies safe in the summer heat

We're headed into those dog days of summer where there's nothing better than a cool refreshing drink, especially if you are sharing it with friends. If you are like Ashley, you want to serve your friends fun and fancy drinks, but you don't want to spend all your time running back and forth mixing up refills. So, going to show you how to turn a watermelon into a watermelon keg - perfect for serving both kid or adult beverages.

Step 1: Cut a little bit off the bottom of the watermelon to help it stand up on it's own. It also works well to set it in a small bowl.