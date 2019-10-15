KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Mini Critters explains the importance for choosing the right pet food and supplements

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Mini Critters shares what we should be looking for on the label and extra additives we can add to their meals that can help our pets live that long and happy life. Not only will the right food provide your pet with enough energy for his day to day activities, it is also vital for proper brain function.

SPECIAL OFFER: Stop by the store and purchase any one or more of the food supplements that were mentioned on today’s show and they will give you 20% off your purchase. Be sure to mention that you saw this segment on KELOLAND Living and hurry, because this special offer is only good for the month of October.

Mini Critters

3509 West 49th Street

(605) 361-0006

minicritters.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Contests

Price Is Right Live
Win Price Is Right Tickets!
Vegas Classified
Vegas Classified Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Trip
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Enter the Vegas Experience Contest!
Win A Vegas Experience!
Enter Gifts Galore!

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss