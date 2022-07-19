Methods for managing pain and stress during childbirth have evolved from the use of chloroform to “twilight sleeps” to modern day epidurals and various relaxation techniques. While some of us who have given birth might wish we could have “slept through” that journey, we have a better option.



Teresa Buell is a retired Nurse Midwife with over 40 years of experience working with women and families.



She joined us to teach us about “Mindful Birthing”. Even if you aren’t going to be having a baby, listen up, because this strategy can also apply to the adventures of everyday life.

Details on Teresa Buell’s upcoming Mindful Birthing classes.