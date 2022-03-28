When Erin and Nathan Bosch bought a 1955 mid-century modern home in the heart of Sioux Falls, they knew they would need to do some renovations. Erin said she could see the potential from the start. Nathan was sold on the amazing view from the back yard. And while this is what they call their first “adult house” where they can actually invest in what they really want in a forever home – that doesn’t mean they planned to change everything.

So what do you do when your mid-century modern treasure comes with pink tile and a blue sink? You lean all the way in and add a bold pink and blue beach-scene wallpaper.

Ashley Thompson recently stopped by the Bosch residence to get a tour of their renovation in progress and get Erin’s tips for learning to love some of a home’s quirkier attributes.

As an added bonus the bathroom wallpaper makes a perfect selfie backdrop

The Bosch bathroom pre-renovation