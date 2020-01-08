Mexican stuffed sweet potatoes recipe

If one of your resolutions was to eat a more plant-friendly diet, there's never been a better time to make the switch. The thought is that if you try eating a plant-based diet in January, the habit just might stick. Certified Physician Assistant Alison Gerrish joins us today to talk about the health benefits of a plant-based New Year's resolution. She also shares some recipes to help get you started. (And make sure you scroll all the way down to see her recipe for cauliflower cream!)

Easy Pinto Bean and Corn Tacos