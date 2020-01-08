LIVE NOW /
Mexican stuffed sweet potatoes recipe

Amanda Lambrechts is a Registered Dietitian and the blogger behind “Spilling the Beans Nutrition”.

Mexican Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Servings: 2

Ingredients

  • 3 large sweet potatoes
  • 1 can black beans, drained and rinsed I used no salt added
  • 1 cup frozen corn
  • 3 tbsp salsa plus more when serving
  • 1 tbsp taco seasoning I used reduced sodium
  • 2 tbsp sour cream
  • hot sauce, to taste
  • toppings of choice (guacamole, diced tomatoes, onion, shredded cheese, etc)

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 400ºF.
  • Prick sweet potatoes a couple of times with a fork and place on baking sheet. Place in oven for 40 minutes.
  • In meantime, heat frozen corn in the microwave for about 2 minutes in a microwave-safe bowl. After removing from the microwave, add in black beans, 3 tablespoons of salsa, and 1 tablespoon of taco seasoning. Mix well.
  • In a small bowl, scoop in the sour cream. Add in hot sauce to desired taste. Add 1 tsp of water in at a time while stirring until the mixture can easily be drizzled.
  • Once the sweet potato is ready, cut down the center and then mash with a fork. Scoop bean mixture on top. Top with desired toppings. Drizzle with sour cream.

