Mentorship stories from the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- Proposed increases in fines against illegal grain trading and repealing the state's license fees and 5% tax on bingo supplies and products sailed through the South Dakota Senate without any opposition Tuesday.

Senators voted for SB 35 that would increase the maximum fine to $50,000 from the current $20,000 for trading grain without a state license and for SB 39 that would get payments back to grain producers in 90 days rather than six months. The state Public Utilities Commission proposed both sets of changes.