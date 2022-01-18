Do you have a mentor? Someone who you look up to whose leadership style you aspire to?
As a graduate of the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute, one of our next guests, Heather Krause, certainly does.
We’re also being joined via Zoom by Bill Sutton, the founder and President of the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute. They here to talk more about the importance of mentorship in building future leaders.
Mentorship stories from the Billie Sutton Leadership Institute
Do you have a mentor? Someone who you look up to whose leadership style you aspire to?