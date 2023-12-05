Who among us hasn’t had a day or two that you’ve wanted your complexion to look at least a little bit more even?



It’s a quest for more than just feminine presenting people watching. Many of us who have a more “traditional” sense of masculinity also want to be able to look picture-perfect. That’s why we called in the owner of Platinum Imagination and our often-used makeup expert, Angelique Verver.



Angelique was here and doing things a little differently today, using Mitchell as her model and giving us a live demonstration on his face to show us how men and the masculine-presenting can use makeup to look their best and maybe even break down a gender norm or two.