Men’s business casual fashion tips

Think of the most stylish person you work with. Now once you’ve got them in your head, think about what makes them stylish. It’s more than just the clothes they wear, it’s also how they wear them. If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably thought of a more feminine fashion and didn’t think about the men in your life. So, how can a man level up his personal style? We’re being joined by image strategist and owner of Image Power Play, Sheila Anderson. Sheila is here to give the men in our lives the style upgrade they’re looking for and make them some of the most stylish people around.
