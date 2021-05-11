Memorializing Briar by helping others experiencing baby loss

Six years ago, Megan and Jeremy Bartel faced the unthinkable, waiting for the birth of their second child, Briar, who they knew would not be born alive to fulfill their hopes and dreams for his life.



Yet, almost unbelievably, the family took the tragedy and turned it into a way to memorialize their son. And they didn’t stop there, today there are regular steps taken at Avera-McKennan Hospital that attempt to provide some comfort for families experiencing a similar loss.



Briar’s mom, Megan is here to tell us more about those steps and why the Bartels felt it was so important to provide families with resources they didn’t have at the time, to say good-bye.