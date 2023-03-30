East River Electric Cooperatives and Touchstone Energy believe in shining a spotlight on some of the people who are working behind-the-scenes and making a difference in their communities. It’s time once again to check in with two of the nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Who Powers You contest that is being held by your local Touchstone Energy Cooperatives within East River Electric’s service territory.

Heidi Briseno joined us from Brookings, South Dakota where she is active as a volunteer with the Brookings Multicultural Center. Heidi is being recognized by Sioux Valley Energy Cooperative. We were also joined by Laura Klock in Ethan, South Dakota. Laura launched the nationally-recognized Helping with Horsepower Bike rebuild Program for at-risk youth. Laura is being honored by Central Electric Cooperative.

Heidi and Laura are both finalists in the Touchstone Energy Who Powers You Contest for making a difference in their communities. We learned more about how they’re doing that and why.

Nomination Details

And don’t forget, there is still time to nominate someone for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers Who contest. But you’d better hurry because you only have until April 7th to get your nomination in. To find out more, go to the website at whopowersyoucontest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winner on May 25th.