Growing up, did you get a chance to see your parents on the job? Maybe it was “Take Your Child to Work Day” or you just liked to spend time with them at the office to get a glimpse of what your mom or dad did all day while they were away from home.



Today, we spoke with one of the new doctors at Vance Thompson Vision. Dr. Tanner Ferguson caught the vision “bug”, if you will, watching his dad–who is an optometrist– help patients get clearer vision.



And the rest, as they say, is history. Following in his father’s footsteps, Dr. Tanner Ferguson forged his own path and also helped patients get clearer vision.

If you’re thinking that it’s about time you started seeing the world a little more clearly, then look no further than Vance Thompson Vision. You’ll be greeted with excellence from the moment you walk in their doors.



If you’d like to schedule a consultation with Dr. Ferguson or any one of the experts at Vance Thompson Vision to talk about which vision correction option is the best choice for you, give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-361-EYES that’s 39-37. You can also find out more by visiting VanceThompsonVision.Com.