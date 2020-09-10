Meet the ‘Food Network Star’ judging this weekends burger battle at Sanford International

There is just something about the mere mention of a thick, juicy burger that get your mouth watering. Some people search their entire lives for what they consider to be the *perfect burger–when all they really have to do is stop by The Ranch at the Sanford International this weekend to find it–or at least worthy contenders.



The man who will ultimately have to pick just one is joining us live today via Zoom. Justin Warner is a celebrity Chef on the Food Network. He won the 8th season of “Food Network Star, so he knows a thing or two about what it will take to win the bragging rights for “Grillin’ on the Green.”

We’ve got another incentive for you to head out to the ranch on hole number 17 at the Sanford International this Saturday, thanks to Karl’s TV & Appliances, the South Dakota Beef Industry Council will be giving away the eight competition grills that are going to be used in the big burger battle. You can enter your name at The Ranch, but you need to be present to win.

Learn more about the Sanford International Golf Tournament right here on KELOLAND Living.