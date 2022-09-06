Any proud parent of a pooch will tell you that their dog, and its breed, are perfection personified. While that may be true for them, how much do you really know about the different breeds of dogs?



Maggie Pearson is the owner and certified trainer, of Tenacious Dog Training in Sioux Falls. She is also the co-chair for the Sioux Empire Kennel Club’s Meet the Breed event this weekend. Morgan Weber is the owner of Lucky Pup Adventures.



They joined us with details about the event and to give us a bit of insight into a few of the breeds we’ll be able to meet.

Upcoming dog breed event helps you learn about dogs

Sioux Empire Kennel Club’s Meet the Breed Event

The Sioux Empire Kennel Club is hosting the Meet the Breeds event at the North part of the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon fairgrounds. They will have over 25 breeds of dogs, vendors for shopping, a food truck, live demos, and breeder information. This event is free to the public but they ask that you leave your fur kids at home.

