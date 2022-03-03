It’s time to check in with two of the nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest that is being held by the region’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Tasha Torgerson joined us from Watertown where she works for the Codington-Clark Electric Cooperative and Jadyn Ramazani joined us from Brandon. Mom got her out of school just so we could talk with her. Jadyn’s family is powered by Sioux Valley Energy. Both Tasha and Jadyn are nominees in the Who Powers You Contest for making a difference in their communities. We talked to both of them to find out why and what they do to give back to their communities.

Who Powers You Contest Details

And don’t forget, there is still time to nominate an Electric Cooperative Employee or Member for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers You contest. But you’d better hurry because you only have until April 1st to get your nomination in. To find out more, go to the website at whopowersyoucontest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winter on May 11th.

Tasha Torgerson volunteering with PACH