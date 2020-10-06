Meet South Dakota’s earliest suffragettes

It’s been 100 years since White Women in the United states were granted the right to a vote. A truly defining moment in US history, and a major milestone for all women in the country. But it wouldn’t have been possible with out a group of outspoken suffragettes. But, while their efforts have been well documented in large urban areas some may not know much about the work being done in the Dakota Territory. The Honorable Judge Karen Schreier was the first, and only woman to serve as U.S. Attorney in South Dakota and served in that capacity until her appointment to the federal bench in 1999. She shares the history of the Dakota Territory’s suffragettes and their fight to earn the right to vote.
Learn more at HerVoteHerVoice.SD.gov.