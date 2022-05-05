With the promise of spring and soon-to-be summer, it won’t be long before we are all dragging out the toys of summer: everything from inflatable pool toys to the electric pump to give those bike tires a little extra air. For many people in rural KELOLAND, that wouldn’t be possible without their local electric cooperative. That’s why we’re celebrating the employees and member owners who go above and beyond to make sure their communities also run well. We have one more nominee for the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ Who Powers You contest to talk with today. Peter Lengkeek is the Hunkpati Oyate Tribal Chairman on the Crow Creek Hunkpati Oyate Reservation, which is powered by Central Electric Cooperative. He serves as an inspiration for many in the area and is probably enrolled in more community and tribal boards and committees than most of us serve on in a lifetime. He is also being credited with his work to open the lines of communication to tribal members through social media. Peter has been nominated for making a difference in his community. We learned more about how he’s been doing that by talking with him via Zoom today.

On set with Peter Lengkeek

