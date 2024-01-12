Ever heard a roar that rattles your teeth and seen engines spew flames like fire-breathing dragons? Then get ready to rev your excitement for the ultimate adrenaline rush: The Toughest Monster Truck Tour which is coming to Sioux Falls next weekend.



We’ve pulled Daron Basl out of the driver’s seat long enough to tell us more about this year’s tour and what it’s really like to get behind the wheel of one of these 12,000-pound behemoths that can crush cars like tin cans.



Daron joined us via Zoom and we feel pretty confident that after you watch this segment, you’re going to want to make this monster truck show the next adventure you absolutely need to spark up your winter doldrums.

The Monster trucks take to the dirt track next Friday, January 19th and Saturday, January 20th. Don’t forget your chance to see these monsters up close and talk with their drivers, including Daron Basl. You can also take photos and get autographs at either of the Pit Parties Friday and Saturday night. Pit passes are available for free at the Washington Pavilion Box Office, or they are $15 at the door. If you’d like tickets, you can call the KELOLAND Box Office at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.