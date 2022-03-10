We checked in with two more nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest. It’s being held by the region’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. LeAnn Moe joined us from Mesa, Arizona where she is soaking up some warmth and sunshine away from our South Dakota winter. Central Electric Cooperative powers her life when she’s home. We also chatted with Chris Reder and company via zoom, who is joined us from his ranch in Warner, South Dakota. Chris and the ranch are powered by Northern Electric Cooperative. Both LeAnn and Chris are nominees in the Who Powers You Contest for making a difference in their communities. We sat down with them to find out more about how they’re doing that and why.

Don’t forget, there is still time to nominate an Electric Cooperative Employee or Member for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers You contest. But you’d better hurry because you only have until April 1st to get your nomination in. To find out more, go to the website at whopowersyoucontest.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the nominees each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winner on May 11th.

Who Powers You Contest Details

Meet the other nominees we've talked to so far:

