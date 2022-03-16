It’s time to check in with two more of the nominees for the Touchstone Energy Cooperative Who Powers You contest. It’s being held by the region’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Amy Heumiller is an Occupational Therapist in Salem, South Dakota where she is powered by Southeastern Electric Co-op . Nyla Antonsen is a dog lover joining us from Platte, South Dakota where she is powered by Charles Mix Electric Association. Both Amy and Nyla are nominees for making a difference in their communities.

There is still time to nominate an Electric Cooperative Employee or Member for the Touchstone Energy Who Powers Who contest. But hurry because you only have until April 1st to get your nomination in. To find out more, go to the website at WhoPowersYou.com. We’ll continue shining a spotlight on each of the finalists each Thursday, so be sure and join us. We will announce the winter on May 11th.