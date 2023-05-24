Getting out and getting active is what everyone wants this time of year. From softball tourneys to pickleball courts, golf outings, and of course, the world’s sport: Soccer. AARP South Dakota is making sure all the soccer fans out there have a reason to celebrate. Erik Gaikowski is the AARP South Dakota State Director. Emily Thomas and Melissa Nelson are the owners of the Sioux Falls City Football Club. And when we say football, we mean soccer. They joined us in the studio to tell us about the partnership the Sioux Falls City Football Club and AARP have formed. Plus, why they’re ready to rally around mental health.

Want to know more about the resources AARP South Dakota has to offer or need information on how to become a member? Simply call 866-542-8172 or head online to AARP.org/SD.

Be sure to get your tickets to Rally Around Mental Health. AARP is offering tickets for just five dollars, and each ticket comes with a meal voucher. Just head online to AARP.org/Sioux Falls today.