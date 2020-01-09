Whitney Werner is a holistically- trained health and wellness coach and she’s with the Facebook group “Sioux Falls Vegan and Vegetarian Meet up”. She’s here to show us a tasty plant-based recipe that’s sure to help you eat more fruits and veggies in 2020.

Mediterranean Inspired Buddha Bowl

Prep time: 30 minutes Serves: 4-6



Base:

2 cups of quinoa

2 cups of water + 2 cups of veggie broth

2 T. Olive oil 1 tsp salt



Protein:

2 cans of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Drizzle of olive oil to coat nonstick skillet

Spices (as desired): pink salt, garlic powder, cumin, tarragon, paprika, pepper



Veggies:

1-2 bunches of kale, torn or chopped coarsely (sautéed with water or oil, season with salt & garlic powder)

Tomatoes, diced

Cucumber, peeled and diced

Fresh curly parsley (to taste), chopped fine



Sauce:

Hummus (flavor of preference), thinned with a little warm water

OR tahini, thinned and whisked with a little lemon juice & salt



Optional garnishes:

Kalamata Olives

Lemon wedges for garnish



DIRECTIONS:

Prepare your base grain first. In a medium sized pot, boil the water + broth (or just water); when boiling, add EVOO, salt, and rinsed quinoa. Cover and cook on medium-low for 15-20 minutes until the grain is fluffy and tender, but not soaking wet. Optional alternative: Use a quick-prep quinoa or brown rice packet, or other quick-cooking whole grain.



Toss drained/rinsed beans with spices (or your variations of preference). Heat a nonstick skillet with a drizzle of olive oil, and then add the beans. Sauté until lightly browned 2-3 minutes, tossing frequently to prevent scalding. Optional alternative: Use cold/uncooked as they are, or sub another bean or protein source (eg: tofu, tempeh, pinto or black beans).



Set beans aside, and rinse the skillet. Lightly drizzle the skillet with a little EVOO, and then add coarsely chopped kale. Season with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and any other spices of preference. Toss gently until kale is bright green. Optional alternative: You can water sauté the kale and skip the oil; simply heat your skillet, and add a splash of water, then the kale, and cover with a lid for a moment. Spice when the kale wilts.

Prepare your sauce by taking several spoonfuls of your favorite hummus and gently thinning with warm water. Optional alternative: Use pure tahini, thinned with warm water and several tablespoons of lemon juice, and salt to taste.

Serve bowls by layering quinoa, topped with kale, chickpeas, kale, and then your raw tomatoes, cucumbers, and parsley. Drizzle hummus sauce over everything, and garnish with kalamata olives and a squeeze of lemon if preferred.