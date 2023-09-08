When someone around you mentions that they have been meditating lately, what do you think of? Does it conjure up an image of sitting impossibly still and trying to quiet your monkey mind of all the chatter inside?



For many people, including Ashley and Mitchell, that is the opposite of peace of mind.



Paula Lain is a Clinical Therapist and owner of Paula Lain Counseling in Sioux Falls. She says the stereotypical approach to meditation isn’t the only way to seek inner peace.



She stopped by to help us, and you, experience the benefits of mediation in a way that fits our often easily excitable brains.