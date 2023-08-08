Has your mind ever felt like a constant spinning Ferris Wheel of thoughts that never seems to slow down? Maybe it distracts you from sleep, or work, or even stands in the way of you being able to focus on your favorite movie?



Paula Lain is a Clinical Therapist and owner of Paula Lain Counseling in Sioux Falls and she has just the ticket to find more Zen amid your chaos.



Paula took us on a journey, not through far away lands, but through our own consciousness. She gave excellent tools to silence the noise, find our center, and unlock the secrets to a calmer, more balanced, you!