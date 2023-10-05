If you’re age 65 or older, or know someone who is, you probably learned the hard way that Medicare will pay for a lot of your health care expenses, however, it doesn’t cover everything. And those expenses that you do have to pay for, called out-of-pocket fees, can add up fast.



Steve Nelson is a Licensed Independent Insurance Agent Specializing in Medicare with Nelson Insurance Solutions.



He joined KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson today to explain how he can help those with Medicare avoid falling into a gap that you didn’t anticipate. His timing couldn’t be better because Medicare’s open enrollment begins in just over a week.